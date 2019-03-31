A shop worker has had part of his ear bitten off in an attempted robbery in Belfast.

A 21 year old man has been arrested following the incident in a north Belfast off-licence at around 19:40 GMT on Saturday.

Police said the "would-be robber" grabbed a female member of staff and put "her in a headlock" before demanding cash.

Two other male staff members intervened.

PSNI Detective Sergeant O'Flaherty said: "During the ensuing altercation with the staff, the would-be robber bit off part of the earlobe of one of the male employees.

"The intruder was then restrained by a male customer until police arrived a few minutes later."

The arrested man remains in custody.