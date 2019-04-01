Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry was set up to examine allegations of child abuse in children's homes and other institutions

The High Court has been told that as many as 30 survivors of historical institutional abuse have died since the inquiry ended two years ago.

A judicial review into the government's failure to pay compensation to survivors is being heard on Monday and Tuesday.

A lawyer representing survivors said elderly people who gave evidence to the inquiry are "literally dying".

Barry Macdonald said there "can't be a vacuum in governance".

He told the court that the Northern Ireland secretary and the Executive Office were playing "pass the parcel" over who is responsible for implementing the compensation scheme.

"There is a political hiatus in Northern Ireland but not a legal hiatus," he said.

"Government may be dysfunctional but the legal system isn't."

Mr Macdonald said the role of the court was to identify who in government has the power and legal responsibility to deal with the issue.

The inquiry into abuse and neglect at children's homes run by religious orders and the state began public hearings in 2014.

In his report in 2017, Sir Anthony Hart, the inquiry chairman, recommended compensation of between £7,500 and £100,000 should be paid to survivors.

The hearing continues.