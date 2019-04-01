Image copyright Stewart McDonald Image caption A digger was used in the raid in the village of Ahoghill

An ATM has been stolen from outside a shop in County Antrim.

A digger, which had been stolen from a nearby site, was used in the raid at the Nisa shop on Brook Street in Ahoghill.

The incident happened at about 03:25 BST on Monday. Police said considerable damage was caused to the building.

"We received a report around 3:25am that a digger was on fire outside a shop on Brook Street in the village," Det Insp Richard Thornton said.

"An ATM had been ripped from the side of the building causing considerable damage.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around the time the incident and saw what happened, including anyone who saw a silver-coloured 'people carrier' type vehicle to call us."

Last month, the PSNI announced the creation of a new team of detectives to investigate cash machine thefts, following an upsurge in the number of built-in ATMs being ripped from the walls of commercial properties by plant machinery.

Retailers have expressed concerns the attacks could force them to withdraw the service.