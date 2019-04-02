Image copyright Daily Mirror Image caption Front page of the Daily Mirror on Tuesday

A senior detective's warning that terrorist groups may be profiting from the upsurge in diggers being used to rip cash machines out of business premises makes the front page of the News Letter on Tuesday morning.

Det Ch Insp David Henderson made his comments after the latest theft, when an ATM was stolen from outside a shop in Ahoghill, County Antrim.

A digger which had been stolen from a nearby site was used in the raid.

Mr Henderson said eight ATMs had been stolen in seven separate incidents in 2019, along with one attempted theft.

He added that that while there was no direct evidence paramilitaries were involved, they may be taking "some of the criminal assets".

The Irish News and the Belfast Telegraph both feature the story of 18-year-old Northern Irish woman Niamh McGeoghegan who has sustained "life-changing injuries" after a balcony fall in Spain last month.

The teenager, originally from Newry, moved to Spain with her family a number of years ago.

She was taken to hospital in Malaga on 17 March after falling from the balcony of a third-floor apartment at a friend's birthday party in Benalmadena.

The Irish News reports that on Monday night, she remained in intensive care.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A search operation is taking place for Lisa Dorrian at the Ballyhalbert caravan park where she was last seen alive in 2005

The Daily Mirror front page focuses on the search operation for Lisa Dorrian at the Ballyhalbert caravan park in County Down where she was last seen alive in 2005.

The Mirror reports that police have secured a search warrant to access acres of land and disused buildings.

They say it is understood detectives may have fresh information.

The warrant allows the PSNI to search for five days initially and a digger has been booked if delicate excavation work is required, the Mirror says.

'A gentleman'

The Belfast Telegraph's front page features a tribute from the mother of a County Armagh teenager who had become a father weeks before he took his own life.

Yvonne Murray from Armagh city has been devastated by the death of her eldest son Cole, 17, who was a student at the Southern Regional College.

She said Cole had made the most of every day he had with his son Mason who is 10 weeks old.

"He was a gentleman to everybody and they just loved him," she said.

Image copyright Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament Image caption Ken Clarke speaking in the House of Commons on 1 April

Many of the newspapers feature the news that MPs have again failed to agree on proposals for the next steps in the Brexit process.

The Commons voted on four alternatives to Theresa May's withdrawal deal, but none gained a majority.

The DUP leader Arlene Foster has rejected suggestions her party is split on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

Meanwhile, the Irish Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) said it was not too late to create a plan that would protect the single market and the peace process in the absence of an Irish border backstop.