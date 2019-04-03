Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Reports of domestic violence in Northern Ireland are at their highest since 2004/5

A senior PSNI officer has said legislation to tackle psychological and emotional abuse is needed to help police deal with increasing levels of domestic violence.

Laws against coercive control are already in place in England and Wales.

But similar legislation which was planned for Northern Ireland has been held up by the lack of a functioning assembly.

Supt Clive Beatty said it would make it easier for police to help victims.

"To detect offences we need legislation, it makes it easier for us," he said.

"It's when we don't have the legislation that we then have to provide other support for the victims.

'Prevent harm'

"Some victims do require the criminal justice route and when we have the legislation to help us with that, that's where we will take them.

"But often it's just about the knowledge and understanding in the officer's mind about how they can help this person through all means so that ultimately we protect people, we prevent harm and we detect offences."

Officers have been given extra training to improve the help they provide to women suffering domestic violence.

Between 1 October 2017 and 30 September 2018, there were 31,008 domestic abuse incidents recorded - the highest since records began in 2004/05.

In Fermanagh and Omagh the police receive a domestic violence-related call on average once every three hours; across Northern Ireland it is once every 17 minutes.

A conference looking at the issue of coercive control organised by Fermanagh Women's Aid is taking place in Enniskillen on Wednesday.

It will hear from people who have experienced abuse from a controlling family member, including Luke and Ryan Hart.

In 2016 their father Lance Hart shot dead both their mother Claire and sister Charlotte before turning the gun on himself.

Media caption 'From the outside, we were a normal family'

A review into the killings detailed how Mrs Hart and her three children had been suffering from coercive control abuse for many years without realising.

Michelle Alonso, the training co-ordinator at Fermanagh Women's Aid, said the story would help "shatter the silence" of domestic violence.

"They also felt that this was not abuse because there was no physical violence there, but unfortunately the physical violence came at the end and there was no coming back from that," she said.

"They feel, as we do, that the message needs to come out, the prevalence of the subtle nature, the manipulation and the mind games, the control that is there and which is not evident immediately to the visible eye and today will give that deep understanding.

"We would say domestic violence thrives on secrecy so today the secrecy ends.

"Today coercive control will get a stage and will get the publicity that it needs."