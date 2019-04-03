Flybe flight cancellations hit Belfast

Image copyright PA

Ten Flybe flights in and out of Belfast City Airport on Wednesday have been cancelled.

Five departures and five arrivals have so far been affected.

Passengers received texts and emails on Tuesday evening telling them of the cancellations.

Flybe said it "cancelled a small number of flights" for "operational reasons". Airports across the UK have been affected with more than 20 flights in total cancelled.

In a statement Flybe apologised for any inconvenience: "All customers affected have been emailed and advised they can re-book for travel on an alternative flight or apply for a full refund."

Analysis: Clodagh Rice, Business Reporter

These cancellations come at an interesting time for Flybe - it's the first week of the airline's summer schedule

And the first new timetable since the airline was taken over last month.

It was bought by a consortium called Connect Airways, that's made up of Virgin atlantic Richard Branson (30%), the Stobart Group (30%) and Cyrus capital hedge fund makes up 40%.

It bought the airline for £2.2m offering shareholders just 1 pence a share and the deal was approved in March.

This isn't the first sign of teething problems - on Monday passengers on a new service from Newquay to Heathrow had their flight cancelled.

Flights cancelled at Belfast City Airport:

Departures:

07:15 East Midlands BE361

08:25 Glasgow BE121

08:40 Birmingham BE403

10:35 Leeds Bradford BE731

12:45 Aberdeen BE154

Arrivals:

07:55 Birmingham BE400

08:00 Glasgow BE122

09:50 East Midlands BE362

12:20 Aberdeen BE153

13:00 Leeds Bradford BE732