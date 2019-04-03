Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The fire was at an apartment block in Belfast city centre

Two people were taken to hospital and eighty people evacuated from their homes overnight following a fire at an apartment block in Belfast city centre.

Fifty-five firefighters using eight fire appliances tackled the blaze on the first floor of the building on Great Victoria Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 02:00 BST on Wednesday.

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Eighty people were moved from their homes during the incident

Firefighters using breathing apparatus searched six floors of the building during the incident.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said about 24 people were displaced by the fire and moved to a nearby community centre.

'Extensive operation'

The fire service's Alan O'Neill said: "When crews arrived they found quite an extensive fire on the first floor that had spread and travelled with quite a bit of smoke up through the building.

"So it was quite an extensive operation."

Image caption Smoke damage can be seen on the apartments

He said that some people remained out of their homes.

"Where the fire originated, that apartment was extensively damaged and there'll be some other work that needs to be carried out for the rest of the building before the people can move back in again," he said.

"At this stage we're treating it as accidental, but we will carry out further investigation later on today."