Image copyright McCarragher family Image caption Lesley-Ann McCarragher was jogging along the Monaghan Road when she was struck by a vehicle

A young driver who knocked down and killed a teenage jogger has won his appeal against the length of his jail sentence.

Nathan Finn, 20, of Keady Road, Armagh, was jailed for nine years for causing the death by dangerous driving of Lesley-Ann McCarragher, 19, in 2016.

In the Appeal Court, Finn's sentence was reduced by one year to eight.

There were emotional scenes in the Belfast courtroom as the dead woman's mother left in tears.

The family are expected to release a statement shortly.

Defence lawyers had argued that the original nine-year sentence failed to properly take into account Finn's previous good character and remorse.

The Court of Appeal agreed.

In their judgement, the judges said: "We consider that the learned trial judge did not give credit for two significant mitigation factors."

Miss McCarragher was jogging along the Monaghan Road in Armagh when she was struck by a car which did not stop.

Despite being airlifted to hospital, the student died from her injuries.

Miss McCarragher was a former head girl at the City of Armagh High School.

Finn initially denied all charges against him, but later accepted causing death by dangerous driving and causing death whilst driving without a licence or insurance.