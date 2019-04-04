Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption The taoiseach described Angela Merkel as "a strong and unwavering ally of Ireland"

The German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Dublin on Thursday for talks with the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) about the Brexit deadlock.

It comes just days after Leo Varadkar held discussions with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Parliament is still no closer to passing a Brexit deal, with the UK scheduled to leave the EU on 12 April.

On Wednesday, the EU said the date was "the ultimate deadline" for approving the withdrawal agreement.

It has been rejected by MPs in Parliament three times, with DUP MPs voting against it - while independent unionist MP for North Down, Lady Hermon, voted in favour.

Speaking ahead of Mrs Merkel's visit to Dublin, the taoiseach said she was "a strong and unwavering ally of Ireland".

"This is also an opportunity to consider other issues on the EU's agenda and reflect on how Ireland and Germany can strengthen further the already excellent relations between our two countries," he added.

Ahead of their meeting, the taoiseach and chancellor will also participate in a discussion with people from Northern Ireland and the border area about the impact a no-deal Brexit could have on their livelihoods.

Mr Varadkar said it was "important" to hear the voices of people who lived and worked along the Irish border.

On Tuesday, President Macron said the EU would not be hostage to a "political crisis" in the UK.

Analysis: Shane Harrison, BBC News NI Dublin correspondent

It is five years since the German chancellor was last in Dublin and although the Angela Merkel era is in its twilight she remains the most powerful politician in the EU.

Both she and Leo Varadkar are among the EU leaders who most want to avoid the UK crashing out without a deal.

She has been, as the taoiseach said an "unwavering ally", and most supportive of the Northern Ireland peace process.

But she will also politely ask questions of him about how Dublin intends to protect the European single market if there is a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Varadkar has admitted there are difficulties in protecting both the single market and the Good Friday peace agreement while preventing a hard Irish border.