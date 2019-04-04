Image caption Ten people were killed in the shootings

A former paratrooper has told the Ballymurphy Inquest that he saw dead bodies and wounded civilians being brought into an army base shortly after an exchange of prolonged gunfire.

Soldier M1374 said he saw the bloodied body of a woman and at least two other casualties.

The inquest is examining the deaths of 10 people in the Ballymurphy area of west Belfast in August 1971.

The former Private Rifleman was giving evidence screened from the public.

He was in B Company 2 para and billeted in the Vere Foster school but was inside the Henry Taggart Hall beside it when shooting broke out, he said.

High velocity bullets were flying over them towards the Vere Foster school, he thought.

He described the supersonic crack of the bullet flying overhead, and the thump of the sound of the rifle firing, a moment later.

M1374 described piling benches against a wall so he and his colleagues could see through windows high in the wall of the hall.

He explained that he could only manage to see the roofs of houses opposite, and was immediately told to get down.

He said neither he nor any of his colleagues fired their weapons, and he then moved outside behind some sandbags where soldiers with rifles were covering the waste ground opposite.

Image caption Manse field area opposite the Henry Taggart Hall

M1374 said he covered some nearby flats in the Moyard area and was unable to see the waste ground.

He told the court that none of the soldiers fired their weapons at that time.

He said that later when it was dark, a lieutenant took some soldiers in an armoured vehicle to go to the waste ground, and returned some time later.

The body of a woman

M1374 described seeing the officer carry the body of a woman on his back into the base.

He recalled that she was dead, covered in blood, and that when he saw her again later he noticed she had been shot in the face.

Joan Connolly, Noel Phillips, Joseph Murphy and Daniel Teggart died as a result of the shooting in the area.

A barrister for the family of Joan Connolly asked about the way the woman's body was brought in.

Image caption Joan Connolly, a 44-year-old mother of eight, was the only woman shot in the Ballymurphy killings

"She was brought in as one would carry a sack of coal or a sack of potatoes?" he asked.

"Like a piggy back," the former soldier replied.

M1374 said he saw a man in his thirties or forties brought in on a stretcher and taken to a medical room.

He described being told to guard another casualty outside the room.

He initially thought the man hadn't been badly hurt because he was groaning and there didn't seem to be any blood.

Image caption Soldiers from the Parachute Regiment were based at Henry Taggart Army base

Making eye contact with Lieutenant

However, when he later helped lift that man's stretcher into the medical room he noticed a great deal of blood had soaked into it.

He remembers seeing a body covered with a sheet inside the medical room.

He said that he also saw the woman's head injuries and walked out, making eye contact with the Lieutenant who had brought the woman in.

A barrister for the Connolly family asked why M1374 had looked at the officer so deliberately.

Image copyright Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press Image caption Families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre

He asked: "Was it because you thought: 'Oh my God, we've shot a woman'?"

"Was it because you thought: 'Oh my God, there are going to be repercussions'?"

"No," replied M1374.

"Were you of the view that the Paras were gong to have to get their story straight?" the barrister asked.

"Statements would have had to be made," replied M1374.

He added: "They would have to tell the truth."

Later M1374 said he moved back to Vere Foster school, where he saw the muzzle flashes of rifle fire from some houses in the protestant Springmartin area.

The next day he was tasked with clearing up outside the Henry Taggart Hall after the previous day's rioting, and said he could see damage to the sangars at the base.

He said he took the damage to be from gunfire and stones thrown during rioting.