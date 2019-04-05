Image copyright Photo released by PSNI Image caption Lisa Dorrian has been missing since 2005

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of County Down woman Lisa Dorrian, who went missing 14 years ago.

A 49-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in the Newtownards area on Friday morning.

Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen alive at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert in 2005. On Monday, police began a fresh search for her body.

The pair have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.