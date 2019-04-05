Lisa Dorrian: Two arrests over murder of missing woman
5 April 2019
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of County Down woman Lisa Dorrian, who went missing 14 years ago.
A 49-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in the Newtownards area on Friday morning.
Ms Dorrian, 25, was last seen alive at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert in 2005. On Monday, police began a fresh search for her body.
The pair have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.