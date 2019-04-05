Image caption Jason Carr also pleaded not guilty to criminal damage, assault and theft charges

A 21-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to killing a Romanian fisherman in County Down last year.

Stefan Zait, 45, died following an attack in the fishing village of Ardglass in May 2018.

Jason Carr of Crew Hill Court in Ardglass pleaded not guilty to his murder at Belfast Crown Court on Friday.

He also pleaded not guilty to criminal damage, assault and theft charges.

His father, David Brian Carr, 41, of Kildare Court, Ardglass, pleaded not guilty to intimidating Mr Zait two days before his death.

A third defendant, Nicola Goulding, 35, of St Joseph's Close, Ardglass, pleaded not guilty to a charge of making a false statement to police.

Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Stefan Zait had lived in Northern Ireland for six years at the time of his death

The three defendants were released on continuing bail.

They will go on trial in Downpatrick in October.

The trial is expected to last between two and three weeks.