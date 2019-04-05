Image copyright FAMILY PHOTO

A coroner has found that the death of a County Armagh man, who died of a heart attack while on a waiting list, was preventable.

Denis Doran, known as Denny, attended Craigavon Area Hospital's emergency department in August 2016, complaining of chest pain.

He was seen by a locum consultant, Dr Mohammod Asaduzzeman, who incorrectly diagnosed him with a hiatus hernia.

Mr Doran, who was 57, was discharged. He died on 19 November 2016.

Despite being referred by his GP twice to Craigavon's rapid chest pain clinic, the Lurgan man died of a heart attack while waiting for his appointment.

The Southern Health Trust said the target waiting time for a clinic appointment was two weeks, but due to staff shortages Mr Doran was waiting for more than 11 weeks.

He died before he could be seen.

Diagnosis and treatment

It emerged in Friday's hearing that 13 other patients have died while waiting to be seen by the rapid access chest pain clinic, six as a result of a "cardiac event".

One patient died after three months on the waiting list.

The coroner, Patrick McGurgan, said if Mr Doran had received a proper diagnosis and if he had received proper treatment by cardiologists, the outcome would have been different.

If he had been seen in a timely manner by the chest clinic, again, there would have been a different outcome.

He also raised concerns over the way locum consultants are recruited and appointed - Dr Asaduzzeman had not had an interview or orientation when he turned up for his first shift.