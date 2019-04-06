Image copyright Photo released by PSNI Image caption Lisa Dorrian has been missing since 2005

Police have been granted an extra 12 hours to question two people arrested on suspicion of the murder of County Down woman Lisa Dorrian, who went missing 14 years ago.

A 49-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested in the Newtownards area on Friday morning.

Both remain in police custody.

Ms Dorrian, a 25-year-old shop assistant, was last seen alive at a caravan park in Ballyhalbert on 28 February 2005.

On Monday, police began a fresh search for her body near the caravan park.

The search area also included a disused airfield behind the caravan park, and a number of other locations.

The detective leading the investigation, Det Supt Jason Murphy, said that his team were using new technology that was not available at the time of her disappearance in 2005.

He also said police believed her body was still in Ballyhalbert.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police teams began fresh searches in Ballyhalbert for the body of Lisa Dorrian on Monday

The pair who were arrested on Friday have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Ms Dorrian's killing is one of the most high-profile unsolved murders in Northern Ireland.

Before the latest search operation began this week, police had pursued more than 3,500 lines of inquiry and carried out almost 400 searches including extensive air, land and sea operations along the Ards Peninsula.

A fresh appeal for information about her murder was made on the BBC's Crimewatch programme in 2018.