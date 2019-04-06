Cookstown: Pedestrian hit by car in 'serious' collision
- 6 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has been hit in a "serious" road collision in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
Police confirmed on Saturday that, as a result, a number of roads remain closed in the town centre.
The person's condition is not yet known.
Skip Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI
Due to a serious RTC involving a car and a pedestrian the following roads in Cookstown are closed - James St/Loy St/Chapel St from junction of Cemetery Rd to Molesworth St. Fairhill Rd also closed. Roads will be closed for some time. Motorists please seek alternative routes.— PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 6, 2019
End of Twitter post by @PoliceServiceNI