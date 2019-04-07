Image caption Ebrington Primary School won the junior competition

Ebrington Primary School and Thornhill College, both in Londonderry, have been named the top senior and junior school choirs in BBC Northern Ireland School Choir Of The Year.

The final was broadcast from the Ulster Hall in Belfast on Sunday.

Sixty-two schools took part in the competition, with six making it to the final - three primary and three secondary schools.

The awards were presented by guest judge Carrie Grant, a vocal coach.

"We are so proud of the boys and girls at Ebrington," said Rachel Stone, Ebrington Primary School's conductor.

"I cannot say 'well done' enough - you are all amazing. This means the world to us."

Image caption Thornhill College won the senior category

The rest of the judging panel was made up of Ciaran Scullion, head of music for the Arts Council for Northern Ireland, Richard Yarr, a senior producer at BBC Radio Ulster and Andrew Nunn, musical director with the Ulster Youth Choir.

The choirs taking part in the junior category final were: Macosquin Primary School, Macosquin; Ebrington Primary School, Derry, and Pond Park Primary School, Lisburn.

In the senior category competing in the final were: Dalriada School, Ballymoney; Thornhill College, Derry, and Carrickfergus Grammar, Carrickfergus.

Each choir performed two songs.

Image caption Ebrington Primary School performed I Am A Small Part Of The World and Get On Board

Thornhill College sang The Seal Lullaby and De Angelis.

Elizabeth Quigley, Thornhill College's conductor said: "I am over the moon and so happy for the girls. They have worked so hard for this.

"They are a credit to themselves and the school."