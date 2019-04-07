Man dies after crash in Strangford, County Down
- 7 April 2019
A man in his 60s has died following a three-vehicle collision in Strangford, County Down.
Police said the crash happened on the Castleward Road shortly after 11:30 BST on Sunday.
A motorcycle, a Renault Clio and a Nissan Qashqai were involved.
The Castleward Road remains closed and the PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.