Allied Irish Banks is dropping the First Trust name for its Northern Ireland business.

All First Trust Bank operations and products will rebrand as AIB over the next two years.

The Dublin-based bank said the move reflected its strategy of closer integration in its three main markets.

Customers are not required to take any action and there will be no impact to accounts or services during the rebrand.

Earlier this year, the bank announced it was to end the tradition of printing its own sterling bank notes.

It said the move was a commercial decision and its existing notes would cease being legal currency in June 2022.

First Trust is one of Northern Ireland's "big four" banks.