Image copyright Lismore Comprehensive School Image caption Pupils and staff at Lismore Comprehensive School made a pink pi

A County Armagh school has entered the record books by creating the world's largest human pi symbol.

Lismore Comprehensive School's attempt - involving 1,170 pupils and staff - has been officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

Principal Fiona Kane said the challenge took a year to plan.

It was carried out in memory of 11-year-old pupil Maddy-Leigh Harbinson, who died in February from undetected diabetes.

Ms Kane told BBC News NI that world pi day was on 14 March and the maths department at the Craigavon school had initially decided to attempt the challenge in honour of the mathematic symbol.

However, following Maddy-Leigh's death, pupils wanted to do something in her memory.

Ms Kane said that after asking Maddy-Leigh's family, the school decided to combine the challenge with fundraising for a diabetes charity.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pi is the number you get when you divide a circle's circumference by its diameter

The principal said the entire school took part, including pupils, teachers, canteen and office staff, making it a real "community effort".

Independent judges and time keepers representing Guinness World Records attended the event, where participants had to stand in the pi symbol for a minimum of five minutes.