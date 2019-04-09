Image copyright Daily Mirror

Medical blunders, a risk to the power grid and a possible dissident republican link to ATM thefts make the front pages on Tuesday.

"Terror gang's Brexit war chest" is the headline on the front of the Daily Mirror.

The paper says a "senior Provisional IRA source" has said dissident republicans are involved in the recent spate of cash machine thefts.

It says a gang responsible for some of the thefts has netted £603,000.

According to the Mirror's source, dissidents will use the cash to buy guns and explosives.

Image copyright O'kane's Image caption A digger was used to rip out an ATM in Dungiven in the latest theft

"They plan to be ready to take advantage of the chaos caused by Brexit to mount attacks on any border posts erected on the frontier," the paper says.

On its front page, the Belfast Telegraph says that settling legal claims after medical blunders in Northern Ireland is expected to cost £400m over five years.

It says medical negligence claims are costing the health service here £215,000 every day.

A total of 349 serious adverse incidents were recorded in Northern Ireland last year.

Blackout?

The Telegraph also has a picture of Bangor woman Phoebe Lyle, who was left paralysed by a hit and run driver while on holiday in Spain when she was a toddler.

She tells the paper the driver who struck her got out and said he would go and get help, but that they never saw him again.

Phoebe says despite what he did, she forgives him and wants to meet him.

"Risk to grid as power workers set to strike" is the headline on the front of the News Letter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some power grid workers are set to go on strike

The Prospect union has said its workers at Systems Operators Northern Ireland, whose job is to make sure electricity from power plants is distributed across the grid, are to take part in a one-day strike on Monday.

Prospect said minimum emergency cover will remain in place to avoid a blackout situation.

However, it said without a breakthrough in negotiations the industrial action would "escalate further".

The Irish News says a requirement for the new PSNI chief constable to have served in a senior role in an outside police force has been removed.

It says the Policing Board has removed the criterion in order to open up the job to the widest pool of candidates possible.

The front page of the paper is dominated by a picture of former Trócaire worker Sally O'Neill, who was killed in a car crash in Guatemala.

Image copyright TONY_MAXWELL Image caption Sally O'Neill (middle) met President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina in connection with her work

The paper says the Dungannon woman has been described the heartbeat of the charity for 40 years.