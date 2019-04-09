Image copyright PA

The Electoral Commission has reminded voters that registration to vote in next month's council election closes at the end of this week.

Ann Watt, the head of the commission, has encouraged anyone who has not registered to do so soon.

On 2 May, voters will elect 460 councillors across 11 council areas in Northern Ireland.

They will be the first elections in Northern Ireland for which registering online is an option.

About 70% of applications to vote in Northern Ireland have been made online since the system was introduced last year.

"The actual deadline to register is midnight on Friday 12 April - so that's this Friday at midnight," said Ms Watt.

"That's when your application would have to be sent online."

Candidate nominations had to be submitted by Monday 9 April.