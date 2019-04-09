Image caption The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are touring Hillsborough Castle and gardens

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting Hillsborough Castle to mark the completion of its five-year, £20m makeover.

The County Down site is the Queen's official residence in Northern Ireland and home to the secretary of state.

It will reopen to the public on 18 April after an extensive refurbishment.

The Georgian mansion, dating back to the 1770s, is set within 100 acres of grounds. It is best known for hosting royal garden parties and peace talks.

In 2014, the estate's management was taken over by the independent charity, Historic Royal Palaces, which also looks after other royal sites such as Kensington Palace, Hampton Court Palace and the Tower of London.

The charity has led the refurbishment programme at Hillsborough, in a bid to open up the grounds and make them more accessible as a tourist destination.

Image caption The refurbishment of Hillsborough Castle was supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund

It involved restoring a four-acre walled garden and building a new visitor car park off the A1.

The project received millions of pounds of support from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).