Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption In November, Bombardier said it was to cut 490 jobs from its Northern Ireland operations

Unions at Bombardier in Northern Ireland are to consult their members on the possibility of taking industrial action.

They said it follows the company's decision to make a small number of workers compulsorily redundant.

In November, the aerospace firm said it was to cut 490 jobs from its Northern Ireland operations.

The Unite union said that up to 35 of those jobs will now be compulsory redundancies.

Unite's Susan Fitzgerald said Bombardier's global management "appear to be intent on driving forward a disinvestment strategy leaving many in the workforce questioning whether there's any room in that vision for their sites in Northern Ireland".

"The unions have come together to challenge the company to come clean on their future plans for Northern Ireland," she added.

A consultative ballot on strike action has been agreed by Unite and GMB union representatives to commence on Monday 29 April.

Bombardier employs about 4,000 people in plane-making activities at a number of sites in and around Belfast.