Cliftonville Football Club has confirmed it has sacked Jay Donnelly.

The footballer had his sentence for distributing an indecent image of a child reduced from four months to three months on Tuesday.

The club said Donnelly "has had his contract terminated with immediate effect, following the conclusion of our disciplinary proceedings."

The player took a photograph of a 16-year-old girl while they were having sex in June 2016.

The 24-year-old admitted the charge in November and was sentenced to four months in prison in January.

Donnelly, of Ardilea Drive in north Belfast, had been on bail pending the outcome of his sentence appeal.

The Irish Football Association's (IFA) disciplinary committee is expected to meet next week to consider action against Donnelly.

The committee may decide to charge him with bringing the game into dispute.

Among the sanctions they could impose would be a six-month ban from football.