Northern Ireland

West Belfast: Man due in court on terror charges

  • 13 April 2019
Belfast Magistrates Court

A man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with terror-related offences.

The 52-year-old was arrested after a vehicle was stopped on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast on Thursday.

He is charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, processing information likely to be of use to terrorists, and possessing a firearm.

