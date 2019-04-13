West Belfast: Man due in court on terror charges
- 13 April 2019
A man is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with terror-related offences.
The 52-year-old was arrested after a vehicle was stopped on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast on Thursday.
He is charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, processing information likely to be of use to terrorists, and possessing a firearm.