Man arrested in Belfast over child images
- 13 April 2019
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing indecent images of a child.
The arrest was made after detectives carried out a planned search of a property in the College Avenue area of Belfast.
The man remains in custody at this time.