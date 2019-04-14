Image caption The Fire Service believes a recycling bin to the rear of the houses was set alight

A house has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The fire in Birchmount, in the Mossley area, on Saturday also damaged another house.

The fire also damaged an electricity substation leaving people living nearby without power.

Northern Ireland Electricity said 50 customers are currently without power but that it intended to have power restored by 15:00 BST on Sunday.

Image caption An electricity substation beside the house was also damaged

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) reported the fire to the PSNI at about 14:00 BST.

The Fire Service believes that a recycling bin to the rear of the houses was set alight before spreading to two oil tanks and the homes.

Two vehicles parked outside were also extensively damaged.

Police are appealing for witnesses.