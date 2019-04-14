Man's eye socket fractured in Belfast attack
- 14 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been treated in hospital after he sustained a fractured eye socket in an attack in Belfast city centre.
The man was one of two assaulted by a group of people in the Waring Street area at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Police said the other man sustained minor injuries.
They added that enquiries are continuing and have appealed for information.