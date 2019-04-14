Northern Ireland

Man's eye socket fractured in Belfast attack

Image caption The attack happened in the Waring Street area of Belfast

A man has been treated in hospital after he sustained a fractured eye socket in an attack in Belfast city centre.

The man was one of two assaulted by a group of people in the Waring Street area at about 03:00 BST on Saturday.

Police said the other man sustained minor injuries.

They added that enquiries are continuing and have appealed for information.