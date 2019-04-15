Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jobs will be available in areas such as customer service, HR and IT

Indian-owned company Firstsource Solutions is investing £1m in a new hub in Belfast city centre, creating up to 450 jobs.

The company employs almost 2,000 staff across Northern Ireland at offices in Belfast and Londonderry.

It manages customer services for sectors such as banking and telecommunications, its clients include Sky, GiffGaff and Ulster Bank.

The new premises will have capacity for 600 employees.

The company has already relocated 150 staff there.

The new jobs will be in areas such as customer service, HR and IT.

'Significant investment'

Chief operational officer Sean Canning said: "This significant investment will enable us to support and upskill local talent, offer career progression, support the local economy, win new business and continue to support existing clients with world class customer management."

"Our new location at Olive Tree House is a welcome addition to a part of the city where commercial businesses have struggled in recent months due to the well-publicised fire at Primark," he added.

GOV.UK Notwithstanding the Stormont situation, we see these investments flowing into Northern Ireland.

The company is based in India - its decision to invest in Northern Ireland was supported by the Department for International Trade.

Minister for Investment Graham Stuart said: "Uncertainty is never a friend to business and investment and yet, notwithstanding the Stormont situation, we see these investments flowing into Northern Ireland.

"Over the past few years, despite the Brexit uncertainty, we've seen the UK attracting more investment than Germany and France combined."