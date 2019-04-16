US Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Ireland visit

Image copyright AFP Image caption California Democrat Nancy Pelosi is the speaker in the House of Representatives - the third most powerful role in Washington

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is due to begin an official visit to the Republic of Ireland later.

Ms Pelosi and a delegation of Democrat and Republican congressmen and women are expected to meet Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings on Tuesday evening.

It is understood Brexit will be one of the main topics of discussion.

The delegation is expected to visit Northern Ireland later this week.

"We will meet with senior government officials and local leaders to learn more about the future of the UK and Ireland amid Brexit and to express America's enduring commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future for all who live there," Ms Pelosi said ahead of the visit.

She added that the UK and Ireland "each have a deep and special bond with the United States".

On Wednesday, Mrs Pelosi is expected to meet Irish government and opposition politicians before addressing both houses of the Oireachtas (Irish parliament).

Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of the Dáil (lower house of the Irish parliament).

Ms Pelosi and the delegation are also due to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins at his official residence, Áras an Uachtaráin, in Dublin's Phoenix Park.

Later on Wednesday evening, there will be a state dinner in Dublin Castle to honour Mrs Pelosi and the delegation, which includes chairman of the house ways and means committee Richard Neal and Congressman Brendan Boyle.

Details of the delegation's visit to Northern Ireland have yet to finalised. The European trip also includes visits to Stuttgart and London.

US President Donald Trump has indicated that he will visit Ireland later this year.