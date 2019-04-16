Thieves have used a digger to rip a cash machine from the wall of a shop in Bushmills, County Antrim.

The incident happened in Market Square early on Tuesday morning.

After the raid, the digger was set on fire. The fire service was called to deal with the blaze.

It is the latest in a string of cash machine thefts across Northern Ireland since the start of 2019.

Thieves have struck nine times, stealing 10 individual cash machines.

There have also been thefts in Kingscourt and Castleblayney in the Republic of Ireland.

In February, the PSNI established a special task force to deal with the thefts.

Police believe that at least two gangs are involved.