Rasharkin homes evacuated as suspect objects found
- 16 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of homes have been evacuated in Rasharkin, County Antrim, due to a security alert.
Police said they received reports that suspicious objects had been found at two homes in Moneyleck Park at about 22:00 BST.
Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said more than 20 homes in Moneyleck Park and on Finvoy Road had been evacuated.
Arrangements are being made to provide emergency shelter, police have said.
Skip Twitter post by @mcguigan_philip
Over in Rasharkin. Two suspect devices. Residents having to be evacuated. pic.twitter.com/4zCVZixOKj— Philip McGuigan (@mcguigan_philip) April 16, 2019
End of Twitter post by @mcguigan_philip