A pipe bomb has been found in a security alert overnight in Rasharkin, County Antrim.

Police said it was a viable device.

Residents had to leave their homes in Moneyleck Park after the alarm was raised at about 22:00 BST on Tuesday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp Colin Ash said: "We received a report that a device had been left outside an address in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin about 22:00 BST."

He said further examination revealed that the object was "a viable pipe bomb type device".

He thanked the local community for its patience and appealed to anyone with information to contact police.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said more than 20 homes in Moneyleck Park and Finvoy Road had been evacuated.

The alert has ended and people have been allowed to return to their homes.