Plans for a new multi-million pound distillery in Bushmills have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The planning application states that the expansion will lead to new jobs for the construction industry and full-time jobs created once it is operational.

It recognised the County Antrim distillery has a large annual turnover, is a big employer in the area and accommodates thousands of visitors annually.

The distillery owners have said are also planning to build 29 warehouses this year to support long-term growth.

'Increasing demand'

Master distiller Colum Egan said: "Our plans for building additional distilling capacity is part of our £60m plan to double production capacity over the next five years to meet the increasing demand for our portfolio of single malt and premium blended Irish whiskeys."

These plans for a £30m expansion of the facility were submitted back in 2015 - at that time it said it should lead to the creation of up to 20 jobs.

In 2014, the whiskey brand was bought by Mexican-headquartered firm Jose Cuervo.

Bushmills Distillery claims to be the oldest licensed distillery in the world.

Distillation has taken place there since at least the 17th Century.

Jose Cuervo is owned by the Mexico-based Beckmann family.

Their distribution firm Proximo controls a number of premium whiskey and rum brands.