Ten in court after east Belfast raids

Nine men and a woman have appeared in court in relation to police raids in east Belfast.

Searches were carried out by the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force in Belfast, Newtownards and Comber last month.

A number of arrests were made and police seized drugs, cash and cars.

All of the accused confirmed they understood the charges against them. Nine of them were charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

They are:

Glenn Rainey, 32, from McArthur Court in Belfast;

Neil Findlay, 48, from Park Avenue in Belfast;

Twenty-four year-old Taylor Gray from Oval Court in Belfast;

Thirty-two year-old Daniel Baine from Connswater Grove in Belfast;

Richard Close, 48, from Clonduff Avenue in Belfast;

Thirty-two year-old Jonathan Watson from Weavers Grange in Newtownards;

Forty year-old Simon Mooney from Mountjoy Street in Belfast;

Daniel Irvine, 47, from Tower Street in Belfast, and

Forty-six year-old Maggie Hutton from Wolff Close in Belfast.

Samuel Taylor, from Kingswood Park in Belfast, was charged with two counts of unlawfully obtaining and/or disclosing personal information - names and addresses - contrary to the Data Protection Act.

The 34-year old is charged with committing the offence on 22 May, 2018 and again on 6 August, 2018.

A police sergeant said he believed he could connect all the defendants to the offences they face.

District Judge Alan Whyte released all 10 on continuing bail, and re-listed the case before the same court on May 30.