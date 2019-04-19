Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption It is understood police were attacked after carrying out searches in the Creggan area of Londonderry. Footage courtesy of Leona O'Neill

Shots have been fired during disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday night.

Petrol bombs were also thrown at police Land Rovers in the Creggan area of the city.

One member of the public was reportedly injured during the trouble. A van also appeared to have been burned out in the area.

There are reports that the trouble broke out after police raids on houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.

PSNI superintendent Alan Hutton said: "We are currently responding to reports that a member of the public has been injured and I would appeal for calm."