Derry trouble: Shots fired and petrol bombs thrown
- 19 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Shots have been fired during disturbances in Londonderry on Thursday night.
Petrol bombs were also thrown at police Land Rovers in the Creggan area of the city.
One member of the public was reportedly injured during the trouble. A van also appeared to have been burned out in the area.
There are reports that the trouble broke out after police raids on houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas.
PSNI superintendent Alan Hutton said: "We are currently responding to reports that a member of the public has been injured and I would appeal for calm."
Disgraceful scenes of violence in the Creggan estate tonight. PSNI and members of the public being put in danger by unrepresentative thugs intent on destroying communities.— Gary Middleton MLA (@Gary_Middleton) April 18, 2019
End of Twitter post by @Gary_Middleton