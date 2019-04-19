Teenage girl hospitalised in Lurgan stabbing
19 April 2019
A teenage girl has been taken to hospital following a stabbing incident in Lurgan, County Armagh.
It happened in the Deans Walk area of the town, with a report made to emergency services at 20:52 BST on Friday.
A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the teenager received treatment at the scene and was then taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.
The PSNI said the street had been closed following a "serious incident".