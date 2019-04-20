Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption PSNI released CCTV footage following Lyra's murder

Two men have been arrested in connection with the killing of journalist Lyra McKee.

The pair, aged 18 and 19, were arrested under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, 29, was struck by a bullet as she was observing rioting in Northern Ireland on Thursday night.

She was shot in Londonderry's Creggan estate. Violence broke out after police raids on houses in the Mulroy Park and Galliagh areas in the city.

Ms McKee was standing near a police 4x4 vehicle with other journalists when she was wounded.

CCTV captured her final moments in the crowd and mobile phone footage showed the suspected gunman.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a gunman fired shots towards police officers at about 23:00 BST on Thursday.

Image copyright AFP/Jess Lowe

In the video, the masked attacker leans from behind cover and appears to fire shots towards police and onlookers.

There has been widespread condemnation of the killing.

PSNI Det Supt Jason Murphy, who is leading the investigation, described Ms McKee's death as "senseless and appalling beyond belief".

At a vigil in Derry on Friday, Ms McKee's partner, Sara Canning, described her as a "tireless advocate and activist" for the LGBT community.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sara Canning (centre) was "planning to grow old" with her partner Lyra McKee

Ms Canning said her partner's dreams had been "snuffed out by a single barbaric act" and she had been left without "the woman I was planning to grow old with".

"The senseless murder of Lyra McKee has left a family without a beloved daughter, a sister, an aunt and a great-aunt; so many friends without their confidante," added Ms Canning.

"We are all poorer for the loss of Lyra."

Figures from across the political divide, including Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and DUP leader Arlene Foster, were among the hundreds of people to attend the vigil.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Colum Eastwood, Naomi Long, Mary Lou McDonald and Arlene Foster were among political leaders at a vigil in Derry

One of Ms McKee's close friends, Kathleen Bradley, told the BBC: "Lyra was a voice - she wasn't afraid to stand up and hold her view.

"Lyra managed to get Mary Lou McDonald and Arlene Foster into Creggan [for the vigil] without any high security or barricades.

'Power of Lyra'

"Those politicians stood amongst us today and that really is the power of Lyra."

Other leading world figures united to condemn Ms McKee's killing.

Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said Ms McKee "changed lives" as a journalist and an activist and would continue to do so.

"We stand with you as strong as your walls and for as long as they stand," he added.

"This was an attack not just on one citizen - it was an attack on all of us, our nation and our freedoms."

Former US President Bill Clinton said he was "heartbroken".

Irish President Michael D Higgins signed a condolence book at Belfast City Hall and said there was "outrage" in Ireland.

"The loss of a journalist at any time in any part of the world is an attack on truth itself," he said.

"The circumstances in which it happened - the firing on a police force that are seeking to defend the peace process - cannot be condoned by anybody."