Police in Londonderry are examining two "suspect devices" that have been left outside houses in the city.

Homes have been evacuated as part of a number of security operations that began on Sunday morning, police have said.

Police have said there will be major disruption as Iniscarn Road, Harty Court, Moss Park and parts of parts of Glengalliagh Road have been sealed off.

A section of the Strand Road has also been closed to traffic.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that diversions are in place and that it can "only apologise for the inconvenience".