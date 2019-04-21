Omagh: Man arrested after ear-bite incident
21 April 2019
A 48-year-old man has had part of his ear bitten off in an incident in Omagh in County Tyrone.
Police said they received reports that it happened in an altercation in the smoking area of a premises on Bridge Street at about 20:00 BST.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody.
Det Insp Trevor Stevenson has appealed for anyone who witnessed the altercation to contact detectives.