A paint attack on a Catholic church in Ballyclare in County Antrim is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

White paint was thrown at Sacred Heart Church on Doagh Road between 00:00 BST on Sunday and the morning mass.

"Any right minded person can see the pain and anguish that this would cause," said the Police Service of Northern Ireland in a Facebook post.

Detectives want anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.