Armagh crash: One person taken to hospital
- 21 April 2019
One person has been taken to hospital following a crash in County Armagh.
The single-car accident happened on the Killylea Road on Sunday evening, and was reported to the Northern Ireland Ambulance service at 18:25 BST.
An ambulance crew was dispatched to the scene, along with the Charity Air Ambulance and the helicopter emergency medical service crew.
After treatment at the scene one patient was taken by ambulance to Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.