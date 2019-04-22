A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a paint attack on a Catholic church in Ballyclare in County Antrim.

White paint was thrown at Sacred Heart Church on Doagh Road between 00:00 BST on Sunday and the morning mass in what police are treating as a hate crime.

The man remains in police custody.

Police also said on Monday that a 35-year-old woman has been cautioned for assisting an offender.

Detectives want anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.