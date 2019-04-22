Man arrested in connection with Ballyclare church paint attack
- 22 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a paint attack on a Catholic church in Ballyclare in County Antrim.
White paint was thrown at Sacred Heart Church on Doagh Road between 00:00 BST on Sunday and the morning mass in what police are treating as a hate crime.
The man remains in police custody.
Police also said on Monday that a 35-year-old woman has been cautioned for assisting an offender.
Detectives want anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them.