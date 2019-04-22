Image caption The accused appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court

A 39-year-old Londonderry man has appeared in court charged in relation to security alerts in the city on Sunday.

Keith McClenaghan of Moss Park was charged with two counts of possessing explosives with intent to endanger life and four counts of communicating false information causing a bomb hoax.

He was further charged with two counts of placing an article with the intention of causing a bomb hoax.

No application for bail was made.

The charges are in relation to two security alerts in Derry on Sunday - at Harty Court and at Iniscarn Road.

Mr McClenaghan's solicitor told the court his client had not intended to detonate the explosives and that he apologised for any disruption he had caused.

He was remanded in custody until 16 May and will appear via video link.