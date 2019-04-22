Man in 20s critically injured in Lurgan stabbing
- 22 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital after a stabbing in Lurgan.
It happened at Shankill Street in the town at about 01:15 BST on Monday.
Police have said they are working to establish a motive for the stabbing.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.