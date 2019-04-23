Image copyright Daily Mirror

The continuing fall-out from the murder of journalist Lyra McKee and the stabbing of a teenage girl in a pre-arranged fight make Tuesday's papers.

Several papers feature pictures of Ms McKee's friends putting blood-red hand prints on the windows of the office of a dissident republican political group.

The Daily Mirror says the protesters marched to Junior McDaid House in Derry.

It says there was a stand-off with supporters of the Saoradh group.

"New IRA admits Lyra's murder" is the front page headline in The Irish News.

The paper says that in a statement on Monday night, the New IRA said it was responsible for the "tragic killing".

Image caption A protester puts a red hand print on the office of a dissident republican group

While it issued "full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee" it also blamed "British Crown forces" for "provoking" the rioting that preceded Ms McKee's murder.

Inside the paper, the SDLP's Dolores Kelly criticises the apology, saying the blame for Ms McKee's murder "lies squarely with the person who pulled the trigger and those who sent him out on the street".

Meanwhile, in its front page story, the Belfast Telegraph says that a 15-year-old girl suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed during a "pre-arranged fight" in Lurgan,

A court case heard that the teenager's carotid artery was severed.

The details emerged as a 14-year-old girl appeared in court in connection with the incident that happened on Good Friday.

A detective said a screenshot of a conversation between the pair allegedly refers to having "a fair dig to get this sorted".

The picture on the front of the paper shows hundreds of people enjoying the sunshine on Portstewart Strand.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Northern Ireland was eight degrees warmer than Majorca on Monday

The Telegraph says that temperatures in Northern Ireland were eight degrees higher that on the Spanish island of Majorca on Monday.

The News Letter leads with the sudden death of the principal of Portadown College.

It says Simon Harper became unwell after completing a walk while on holiday in Scotland.

Among those paying tribute to him are former education minister Peter Weir and Ireland rugby captain Rory Best, a past pupil of Portadown College.