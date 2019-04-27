Image copyright fEMANAGH hERALD

Image copyright Alpha Media

Image copyright Alpha Media

Image copyright jpi

Image copyright JPI

Image copyright JPI

Stabbings, a road closure and showers for the homeless are among the stories making Northern Ireland's weekly papers.

Firstly, however, the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry features in many of the headlines.

Ms McKee was shot dead by the New IRA during rioting in Creggan last week.

Not surprisingly, the Londonderry Sentinel devotes its front page to the murder.

"Her brutal murder sent shockwaves throughout the city and has led to a backlash against the dissident republican grouping and their political supporters," the paper says.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Lyra McKee was shot dead by dissident republicans

It adds that the New IRA's apology for the killing has been derided by political and civic leaders and by friends of Ms McKee.

The paper also reports that young people from the Tullyalley and Currynierin areas have embraced an EU peace plan project aimed at bringing them together through exploring their natural environment.

It says the youngsters have been exploring the ecosystem at five different locations along the River Faughan.

The Newry Democrat front page story features concerns about a community award given to a member of the republican group Saoradh.

The group denies being linked to the New IRA, but after the dissident republican murder of journalist Ms McKee, it issued a statement blaming the police for the violence in Derry.

Saoradh's Anthony Coyle was one of several people recognised as community ambassadors by Newry and Mourne District Council.

The Democrat also reports on a £50,000 lotto windfall for the charity, Newry Helping the Homeless.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Hope Thru Soap project aims to help homeless people in Newry and Belfast

The charity is using the money to buy a mobile shower unit for its Hope Thru Soap project.

It will provide the unit for homeless people in Newry and Belfast to have a hot shower in a private space.

The Ballymena Guardian reports that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's chief executive, Anne Donaghy, has been shortlisted in the IoD Northern Ireland Director of the Year awards.

Ms Donaghy has been shortlisted in the Public/Third sector category. The award ceremony takes place next month.

Road closure

The Fermanagh Herald says that a planned four-month closure of the main Lisnaskea to Maguiresbridge road will go ahead despite objections from local people.

One lane of the road will be closed from 29 April and both lanes from 6 May until 31 August.

A meeting took place on 16 April at which local residents and business owners expressed their concerns about the scheme.

Image caption The closure of the main Lisnaskea to Maguiresbridge road will go ahead despite objections from local people.

However, the Department for Infrastructure has said the work will go ahead as planned.

The paper also says that one of Enniskillen's most prominent businesses is to close after almost 90 years trading in the county.

Car dealership TP Topping, which was established in 1931, is beginning to wind down in preparation for closure at the end of June.

Lurgan stabbings

Separate stabbings which left two people seriously injured is the front page story in the Lurgan Mail.

Both stabbings happened over Easter weekend in the Shankill area of the town.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed in the neck in the first incident and a man in his 20s critically injured in the second.

Two people have been charged over the stabbings, which police do not believe were linked.

Meanwhile, a comedian from Lurgan has landed (pardon the pun) a job to make those of us who are desk-bound office workers extremely jealous.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sean Hegarty has landed a dream shop working on cruise ships

Sean Hegarty, a semi-finalist on Ireland's Got Talent, will be entertaining tourists on cruise ships between now and the end of the year.

He'll visit 35 countries during that time.

Nice work if you can get it.