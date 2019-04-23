Image copyright Brendan Gallagher Image caption Ms McKee had been living in Londonderry but was a native of Belfast

The family of murdered journalist Lyra McKee have paid tribute to their "gentle, innocent soul" ahead of her funeral on Wednesday.

In a statement they said her "openness and her desire to bring people together made her totally apolitical".

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead on Thursday while observing rioting in Londonderry.

Her family said her "personal philosophy" was that the "only way to overcome hatred and intolerance was with love, understanding and kindness".

They described her as having a "warm and innocent heart, the greatest listener and someone who had time for everyone".

She was a "smart, strong-minded woman who believed passionately in inclusivity, justice and truth".

Ms McKee's funeral is to be held at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast.

Image copyright Sinead Quinn Image caption Ms McKee's friend Sinead Quinn said friends would be wearing T-shirts like this one to the funeral

The service will be led jointly by the Anglican dean of Belfast, the Very Reverend Stephen Forde, and Fr Martin Magill at 13.00 BST.

Her partner, Sara Canning, said the service would be a "celebration of her life".

"If people would like to wear Hufflepuff, Harry Potter or Marvel related T-shirts I know she would love it," Ms Canning said.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley will be among the dignitaries attending the funeral.

The Irish government's representatives will include Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar, Irish President Michael D Higgins and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

'Dark days'

Dissident republican group, the New IRA, admitted responsibility for the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, according to the Irish News.

Fr Joe Gormley, who anointed Ms McKee after she was shot dead, told BBC News NI there was still a "great deal of shock" in Derry.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sara Canning (centre) was "planning to grow old" with her partner Lyra McKee

"But people are also reflecting and they know that we are faced with a choice in life," he said.

"We either go back to the dark days or move forward."

He said he was willing to "sit down and talk" to those responsible.

"I think we need to enter a time where those conversations take place in our communities and families," he added.

"I'm sure I'll be challenged too but they need to happen."

Image caption Lyra McKee, who was also a campaigner for LGBT rights, gave a TED talk in 2017

Fellow members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) are to form a guard of honour at the cathedral.

The union described Ms McKee as "one of the most promising journalists" in Northern Ireland.

Ciarán Ó Maoláin, the union's Belfast secretary, described her as "intelligent, determined and very witty".

"Those whom she trusted were privileged to be taken into her confidence," he added.