In pictures: Mourners pay respects to Lyra McKee

  • 24 April 2019

Hundreds gather to remember the 29-year-old journalist who was shot by the New IRA while observing a riot in Londonderry.

  • A mourner wearing a Harry Potter scarf holds an order of service. Getty Images

    Mourners at St Anne's cathedral in Belfast were asked to wear Hufflepuff, Harry Potter or Marvel related items to the funeral, in recognition of Ms McKee's favourite films.

  • The funeral hearse arrives outside St. Anne's Cathedral in front of crowds of mourners. Getty Images

    Crowds of mourners stood solemnly as the hearse carrying Ms McKee's coffin arrived at the Church of Ireland cathedral.

  • friends of Ms mckee arrive wearing lyra hufflepuff tshirts PAcemaker

    Friends of Ms McKee arrived at the service wearing Harry Potter Hufflepuff T-shirts in tribute to her love of the books.

  • Lyra McKee's coffin is carried into the church PAcemaker

    Lyra relished difference and embodied an alternative vision of a Northern Ireland at peace, a friend told the thanksgiving service.

  • The funeral service of 29-year-old Lyra McKee in St. Anne's Cathedral Getty Images

    Addressing the packed congregation, Fr Martin Magill urged the dissident republican group that murdered the journalist to walk away from violence.

  • Fr Martin Magill at Lyra McKee's funeral in Belfast BBC

    Reflecting on the way in which politicians had united in their condemnation of the murder, Fr Magill asked: "Why does it take the death of a 29-year-old woman with her whole life in front of her to get to this point?"

  • Mourners outside St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast PA

    Members of the public who could not enter the packed cathedral followed proceedings outside on mobile phones.

  • Members of the public outside the funeral service of murdered journalist Lyra McKee, St Anne's Cathedral, Belfast PA

    Lyra broke down barriers in a divided community in Northern Ireland, mourners were told, as politicians separated over identity issues were urged to get back to work.

  • Prime Minister Theresa May arrives for the funeral service. Getty Images

    Prime Minister Theresa May, who flew into Belfast for the funeral, described Ms McKee as "a journalist who died doing her job with great courage".

  • Leo Varadkar, Theresa May and Michael D. Higgins at the funeral of Lyra McKee Getty Images

    Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar, who sat beside Mrs May and Irish President Michael D Higgins, said: "We cannot allow those who want to propagate violence, fear and hate to drag us back to the past."

  • Sinn Féin' vice-president, Michelle O'Neill and Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, in St. Anne's Cathedral. Getty Images

    Sinn Féin vice-president, Michelle O'Neill, and Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, were among political leaders in St Anne's Cathedral for the funeral.

  • DUP leader, Arlene Foster, seated alongside leader of Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, and Sinn Féin Vice-President, Michelle O'Neill in St. Anne's Cathedral Getty Images

    Mrs Foster sat alongside the leader of DUP rival Sinn Féin, Mary Lou McDonald, and the party's vice president, Michelle O'Neill.

  • Karen Bradley, Northern Ireland Secretary of State, at the funeral of Lyra McKee. Getty Images

    Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley said those responsible for Ms McKee's death "have nothing to offer anyone in Northern Ireland".

  • Several dozen people attended a vigil organised by Mid Ulster Trade Union Council in Cookstown holding photos of Lyra McKee and the message: “We Stand with Lyra” BBC

    Crowds attended a vigil organised by Mid Ulster Trade Union Council in Cookstown, holding photos of Ms McKee and the message: “We Stand with Lyra.”

  • guildhall crowd BBC

    Members of the public also gathered at the Guildhall in Londonderry to pay their respects.

  • Sara Canning behind the coffin of Lyra McKee PAcemaker

    During the service it was revealed Lyra had been planning to propose to her partner Sara Canning, pictured here.