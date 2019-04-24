A man has been beaten with a sledgehammer and pickaxe handles at a house in Larne.

A number of masked men broke into the house at Wellington Green at about 05:00 BST on Wednesday.

The victim, who is in his 30s, suffered a number of injuries to his head and body.

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was also assaulted during the incident, but did not sustain any injuries, police have said.

A young child who was in the house at the time was not injured.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact them.